Chatuchak Market back in business this weekend

Chatuchak Weekend Market is operating again after City Hall reopened the popular shopping destination on May 3, said Wullaya Wattanarat, deputy permanent secretary for Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Garden-plant vendors reopened their shops on Tuesday, operating from midday to 6pm, before opening from 5am to 6pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Vendors of other goods will resume business this weekend (May 9-10) from 5am to 6pm. There is no night market at the weekend due to the curfew.

The BMA's market office has already stepped up Covid-19 preventive measures by providing screening points at all entrances and exits. It has also asked all vendors and visitors to co-operate with hygiene protocol by wearing face masks.

Toilets at the market will be cleaned every two hours.

Chatuchak's eateries have also been asked to comply with social distancing rules and focus on selling take-home food.

Vendors selling items like clothes have been instructed to limit the number of customers to five at a time for small shops and 10 for larger shops.

Activities that involve crowds are banned at the market.

The market office will evaluate the situation week by week and take action accordingly.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.