Checks lacking at Hong Kong borders, as officials work out virus response

"Except flights from Wuhan [which have stopped already], all other flights have not yet implemented this measure yet," she said.

A Department of Health spokesman confirmed that airline staff had mistakenly distributed the declaration forms to passengers.

At Lo Wu, the most popular border crossing, which connects with the MTR's East Rail line, there were no health declaration forms being handed out on Monday afternoon.

To screen arrivals, workers relied on the existing temperature-checking equipment, and officers at immigration counters asking non-residents whether they had visited Hubei in the past 14 days.

One immigration officer, who asked to remain anonymous, criticised the measures as "toothless".

"We have no way to identify mainlanders who lie to us, especially if they are coming to seek better medical treatment," he said.

Despite visitors from Hubei being barred from midnight, the officer said it would be difficult to enforce the ban as they relied on checking the "place of issue" shown on travellers' permits.