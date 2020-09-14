Chiang Kai-shek statue in cage at Taiwan school confuses parents and students alike

TAIPEI — The photo of a Chiang Kai-shek statue in a cage installed at Wan Lai Elementary School, Changhua County, has garnered unwanted attention on social media.

The principal of the school, Chen Yeng-long, responded to the backlash on Tuesday claiming that the original concept was to place the authoritarian figure in an ivy-made cage to allegedly “soften” its image.

Before the plant could grow, however, many expressed their discontent to the school which has since dismantled the cage and designed a new art setting for the statue.

According to local media reports, the central government requested twice that the school “take care of” the statue of the authoritarian figure and report on this issue.

However, the donor of the statue reportedly asked the school to keep it, leading to the school administration’s creative decision of using plants to cover it.