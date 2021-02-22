Chiang Mai gets a taste of cannabis-laced cuisine

Scores of people enjoyed a wide range of food, drinks and snacks that were prepared using the cannabis plant in Chiang Mai on Saturday (Feb 20).

‘Maejo Chuan Yim Chim Kan (Cha)’, or Maejo university cannabis open market, was held on Saturday at the Natural Agricultural Research and Development Centre, with more than 45 famous restaurants from Chiang Mai participating.

Maejo University has assigned the Natural Agricultural Research and Development Centre to research on growing and harvesting medical marijuana in an industrialised system.

Maejo University in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health used cannabis plants for cooking to make it accessible for the general public. Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital served as a model for the use of marijuana in cooking.

The event was held to test and promote the good properties of cannabis for use in cooking.

The event received a lot of attention from people in Chiang Mai and nearby areas, especially those interested in the healthy use of marijuana.