Chiang Mai university becomes first Asean nation to grow own breed of cannabis

The Maejo University in Chiang Mai province has been successful in developing the first industrial grade Thai-breed medical cannabis, making Thailand the first country in ASEAN to develop its own breed of medical cannabis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday (September 21).

Anutin made the revelation during his visit to the university's Natural Agriculture Research and Development Centre.

"This project is a collaboration between Maejo University, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation [GPO], and the Department of Medical Services since June," he said. "We expect to deliver 2.4 tonnes of dried cannabis to the GPO to produce cannabis-based drugs by February next year."

Anutin said Maejo University has been working on developing outdoor growing techniques using organic materials and pesticides that can be adapted to community enterprise operations in the future.