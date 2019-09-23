Chiang Mai university becomes first Asean nation to grow own breed of cannabis

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The Maejo University in Chiang Mai province has been successful in developing the first industrial grade Thai-breed medical cannabis, making Thailand the first country in ASEAN to develop its own breed of medical cannabis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday (September 21).

Anutin made the revelation during his visit to the university's Natural Agriculture Research and Development Centre.

"This project is a collaboration between Maejo University, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation [GPO], and the Department of Medical Services since June," he said. "We expect to deliver 2.4 tonnes of dried cannabis to the GPO to produce cannabis-based drugs by February next year."

Anutin said Maejo University has been working on developing outdoor growing techniques using organic materials and pesticides that can be adapted to community enterprise operations in the future.

"We aim to perfect a technique where a household can grow six cannabis plants in their yard and use them safely for medical purpose," he said."Maejo's breed is strong and of high quality that contains both cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol, two natural compounds that have medical benefits in the preferred quantity."

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Anat Tancho, director of Natural Agriculture Research and Development Centre, revealed that Maejo University is an upstream manufacturer of medical cannabis that focuses on creating a suitable growing environment to improve the breeding and overall quality of medical cannabis.

"We follow the standards of IFOAM [International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements] and USDA [United States Department of Agriculture] organic standard," he said. "Moreover, since marijuana is still a narcotic plant, we also strictly adhere to the GSP [Good Security Practices] to ensure full compliance with the law."

More about
Drugs Thailand Universities

TRENDING

Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Andy Lau, Yeo Jin-goo among stars coming to Singapore this week
Andy Lau, Yeo Jin-goo among stars coming to Singapore this week
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
Cyclist, 65, in a coma after accident with e-scooter rider in Bedok North
Cyclist, 65, in a coma after accident with e-scooter rider in Bedok North
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
NSF recruit who became legend wasn&#039;t that fit
NSF recruit who became legend wasn't that fit
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Sentosa Merlion to be demolished: 6 things to know about the Singapore icon
Sentosa Merlion to be demolished: 6 things to know about the Singapore icon
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting a deer on Upper Thomson Road
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting a deer on Upper Thomson Road
Ferrari&#039;s Sebastian Vettel wins Singapore Grand Prix for record 5th title at Marina Bay
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins Singapore Grand Prix for record 5th title at Marina Bay

LIFESTYLE

The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum
Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum
Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week

Home Works

8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans

SERVICES