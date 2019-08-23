Chiang Mai's red cars boiling mad at Grab

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The latest clash between Chiang Mai's more traditional "red car" taxi trucks and upstart Grab has prompted an appeal for tougher enforcement of the law banning Grab and even lawsuits against people who use the Grab application to summon rides.

Tempers were on the surface on Thursday when representatives of the red-car association initially chafed at news reporters taking their photo as they delivered a formal letter to the provincial land transportation office.

Only after a drawn-out battle of words did the red-car reps agree to have their picture taken.

Korn Karnganokporn, representing the Chiang Mai public carrier rights advocacy association, along with several drivers of the modified pickup trucks also known as songthaew, delivered their letter of complaint after finding Grab cars still operating in the city.

The use of privately owned vehicles for Grab's public service is illegal in Chiang Mai and there have been several violent incidents between red car and Grab drivers.

Korn said that if there was no response to the letter, the transport office would be sued for neglecting its duty.

ALSO READ: Motorcycle taxi riders and cabbies in Bangkok petition officials, parties over Grab legalisation

SERVICES