Child, teacher die after getting hit by falling school roof in Indonesia

A second grader and a teacher died after they got hit by a falling school roof on Nov. 5 in Pasuruan, East Java.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Aman Rochman
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A girl and a teacher died while 14 others were injured when the roof of their school in Pasuruan, East Java, collapsed on Tuesday morning.

State elementary school SDN 1 Gentong was built only in 2017, the police said. He said the roof fell into four classrooms.

"The roof fell during a class. There are 16 victims. Two of them died: one student and one teacher. The teacher was Sevina Arsy Putri Wijaya, who was 19 years old. She was in a fifth grade class. The student, Irza Almira, was in a second grade class," Pasuruan Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Agus Sudaryatno said on Tuesday.

All the victims had been sent to the Regional R. Soedarsono Hospital, he added.

"We are investigating the cause, but our suspicion is the construction of the roof was not up to standard," he said.

The head of the Pasuruan Elementary Education Agency, Firmansyah, said the school activities would be put on hold for some time to let the police investigate.

He also said they would provide trauma counseling for the children and the teachers.

INDONESIA Education and Schools Teachers Students Accidents death

