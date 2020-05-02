The children in Bangkok who live on the street - runaways from home and the dangers they face

Most evenings, a boy of about 14 years old appears outside a busy 7-Eleven store near Siam Square, a hub of glitzy shopping malls in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The youth is coated in dirt, his black hair is matted, and his nails have grown claw-like. He wears unwashed shorts, an oversized jersey, and plastic flip-flops. He takes a plastic cup out of his backpack and places it by the door.

As the cup slowly fills up with coins, he sits hunched with his head resting on folded arms between his knees, or sprawls inert on the pavement. He never says a word or even looks at anyone. The boy appears sleepy or dazed, in a possible sign of substance abuse. He may be mentally impaired.

He has likely been living on the street for months - perhaps years.

"His parents are bad people," says a woman who hawks fruits from a cart beside the store. "They sell drugs, I think."

The teenager hails from a notorious inner-city slum and prefers roaming the streets to returning home. "I offered to take him home, but he doesn't want to go," says a man who repairs shoes on the pavement. "I feel sorry for him."

Lakkhana Sirikan is a researcher for the Missing Persons Centre of the Mirror Foundation.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

There are scores of other runaways like this youngster around Bangkok, according to the Missing Persons Centre of the Mirror Foundation, a Thai non-profit that spearheads efforts to track down missing children and reunite them with their families.

"They're usually from disadvantaged backgrounds and domestic problems cause them to run away," says Lakkhana Sirikan, a researcher at the unit. "Neglect, abuse and domestic violence are the main reasons, but problems at school can also be a factor."

Changing family dynamics also work against some children.

Sombat Boonngamanong is the founder of the Mirror Foundation. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"There's been a breakdown of multigenerational family bonds in Bangkok," says Sombat Boonngamanong, a social activist who runs the Mirror Foundation. "Children neglected or abused by their parents often don't have their grandparents or other relatives with them for support. Many poor parents face lots of pressures, and some take it out on their kids."

Last year, 244 children were reported missing in Thailand, according to the foundation, although many other cases may have gone unreported. Eighty-five per cent of the children are runaways, the charity says. Most are eventually located and either returned home or taken to an orphanage.

"Some cases are especially sad," Lakkhana notes. "A 10-year-old girl was reported missing. We found out she'd been abused and exploited at home, kind of like Cinderella," the researcher says. "She got on a random bus and stayed on it until the last stop. She wanted to be as far from home as possible."

A mural by a street artist on a wall beside an inner-city slum in Bangkok, Thailand. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The girl is now in an orphanage.

Like most runaways, the youth near Siam Square survives by begging. He does so alongside a wheelchair-bound man with multiple sclerosis, and a heavyset man with a badly dented skull who lives under a stairway.