Children face same risk as adults, expert virologist warns

Children face the same risks as adults in contracting Covid-19, but kids show no or very mild symptoms when infected, Chulalongkorn University expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said on his Facebook page today (May 19).

"Therefore, we must find a way for children to study online without the risk of infection as they might spread the disease to their parents," he warned in his post.

He advised schools to strictly implement Covid-19 preventive measures after they reopen for the new semester. This includes reducing the number of students in each classroom, "arranging" students so they maintain a safe distance from each other, and measuring their body temperature before they attend class.

"Meanwhile, schools must look after students' health, such as seeing that they wash their hands regularly, eat clean food and always wear a face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19," he said.

He also advised the government to invite doctors treating infectious diseases, epidemiologists, child psychiatrists and science teachers to discuss the issue of reopening schools.

"The reopening must be based on science and evidence related to physical and mental health, not politics," he added.

