China backs more tough action on Hong Kong's social issues, says vice-premier Han Zheng

HONG KONG - Beijing supports more bold measures to tackle the roots of unrest that has roiled Hong Kong for months, a senior Chinese official said on Wednesday (Nov 6), just hours after a knife-wielding man attacked a pro-Beijing lawmaker in the financial hub.

Mr Han Zheng, China's Vice-Premier, at an official meeting with Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam in Beijing, said that anti-government protests were damaging the "one country, two systems" framework under which the city has been governed since its handover from Britain to Beijing in 1997.

"We firmly support the Special Administrative Region government to adopt more pro-active and more effective measures to solve the social problems," Vice-Premier Han said, as he sat next to Mrs Lam in a meeting room in the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Mr Han said the social problems included unaffordable housing in the city, which is classified as a special region of China.

China's Communist Party said on Tuesday it would not tolerate any "separatist behaviour" after some protesters called for independence. Mr Han said the violence had exceeded the "bottom line" of the rule law and of morality.

What started as agitation against a now-scrapped extradition Bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial, has widened into calls for full democracy, among other demands.

The more than five months of protests have plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis in decades and pose one of the gravest challenges to Chinese President Xi Jinping's rule since he came to power in 2012.