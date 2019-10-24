China dismisses reports of Carrie Lam replacement plans for Hong Kong

China's foreign ministry has strongly denied a report from the London-based ﻿Financial Times which claimed Beijing was considering replacing Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said it was a "political rumour with ulterior motives behind it" on Wednesday.

Hua stressed that the central government would continue to firmly support Lam and the Hong Kong government's efforts to stops the violence and restore order as soon as possible.

At time of publication, the Hong Kong government had not issued any official response to the report.

The Financial Times quoted unnamed sources familiar with the Chinese government's deliberations who said Beijing was planning to replace Lam with an "interim" leader by March 2020.

According to the report, leading candidates for the position included former financial secretary Henry Tang Ying-nien and Norman Chan Tak-lam, the previous head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.