China picks new leaders for Macau, replaces economy chief

HONG KONG - China has appointed a slate of new officials to head the world's top gambling hub of Macau, changing key roles including the city's economy and justice secretaries.

The appointments in Macau, a special administrative region of China, come as the city's casino industry is experiencing tumbling revenues, and ahead of an expected visit by President Xi Jinping this month to mark 20 years of Chinese rule.

Macau, which neighbours China's other special administrative region, Hong Kong, announced the changes on a government website late on Sunday (Dec 1).

They followed nominations by soon-to-be Macau chief executive Ho Iat Seng, who will be formally sworn in on Dec 20.

Although anti-government protests have roiled the former British colony of Hong Kong for nearly six months, Macau has seen little opposition to Beijing's rule.

Macau-born Mr Ho, the sole candidate approved to run for leader, was chosen by a 400-member pro-Beijing committee to lead the enclave for the next five years.

He has no ties to the casino industry, in contrast to previous leaders, and his new Cabinet will play a key role in determining what will happen to the six casino operators when their licences expire in 2022.

Macau's casino operators have been hit by slowing economic growth, the Sino-US trade war, a weakening Chinese yuan and protests in Hong Kong.

The slowdown has added to pressure for Macau to diversify its economy from the casino industry, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of government revenues.

FRESH EYES

Fujian-born Lei Wai Nong will replace Mr Lionel Leong, currently the secretary for economy and finance, who has been in the post since 2014.