China's LGBT community in push to legalise same-sex marriage

In August, at a press conference outlining the latest civil law review, Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission of China's top legislative body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee said the country's current marital system was in line with Chinese tradition and culture, adding that most countries did not acknowledge same-sex marriage.

Yanzi, director of Guangzhou-based LGBT Rights Advocacy China, put out a call at the beginning of November when public submissions opened, hoping for at least 100,000 messages of support for marriage equality. To his surprise, the goal was reached within days.

Since then, hundreds of thousands have shared their love stories online, left messages on the civil law review website, while their parents have sent handwritten letters to legislators.

"We know that it's already the third draft and they will probably not include same-sex marriage, but at least we want to let lawmakers hear there's a need among the LGBT community," Yanzi said.

Parents of China’s LGBT community have been writing to lawmakers as part of an effort to legalise same-sex marriage. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

It is not the first time activists have campaigned for China to embrace same-sex marriage, he said.

For years, they have been advocating through publicity stunts, such as public weddings, as well as by lobbying legal experts and lawmakers.

Most people in China's LGBT community remember the first same-sex marriage lawsuit in China, when Sun Wenlin tried to marry his boyfriend Hu Mingliang in 2015.

Sun and Hu had been in a relationship for a year, and Sun wanted to see whether they could get lucky and register to marry, even though there was no law granting legal status to homosexual couples.

They did not succeed. The office director who turned them down said, "If you came with a woman today, I would register you right away."