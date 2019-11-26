Chinese citizens nabbed in Jakarta for alleged scam targeting foreigners, other Chinese

A total of 66 Chinese nationals have been arrested in Jakarta for allegedly running an international scam syndicate and committing fraud targeting foreigners, mostly Chinese citizens.

Investigators from the Jakarta Police arrested them during raids in six different locations in Greater Jakarta, namely in Griya Loka BSD, Banten; Mega Kebon Jeruk, West Jakarta; Kemanggisan, West Jakarta; Pantai Indah Kapuk, North Jakarta; Kebon Jeruk, West Jakarta and Bandengan Tambora in West Jakarta.

"Based on the data we have collected, so far we have arrested 66 Chinese nationals," Jakarta Police special crime unit director Sr. Comr. Iwan Kurniawan said on Monday.

Many of them were arrested in houses located in residential areas that they had reportedly rented for months, kompas.com reported.

According to the police, the syndicate scammed its victims ─ most of whom were Chinese nationals ─ through phone calls.