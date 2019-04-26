Chinese fan cried so much at Avengers: Endgame screening she was hospitalised - and other extreme fan reactions

We're only four months into the year and Avengers: Endgame has set a new high for filmmakers and cinemagoers alike.

The cinematic event of the year (arguably), this film - and the juggernaut franchise it belongs to - has captivated the hearts of many.

So it's to be expected that when the film finally opened, fans are going to react.

And you'll be surprised at just how extreme some of these are - one of them is even from our Little Red Dot.

1. CHINESE STUDENT HOSPITALISED AFTER CRYING TOO HARD FOR AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Photo: Weibo

If you've watched it, you've cried - admit it. The emotional payoff for Avengers: Endgame was beautiful with the stories of the original six Avengers coming full circle.

But did you cry as much as this 21-year-old college student from China?

According to Chinese media, the female student was howling uncontrollably in the cinema and it didn't subside even after the film ended.

It was then that she started hyperventilating and experienced chest pains, muscle spasms, and numbness in her hands and legs.

Her friends immediately rushed her to the emergency room where doctors put on an oxygen mask for her to help alleviate her symptoms.

She was eventually discharged from the hospital but her story went viral on Weibo with one commenter saying: "You're too invested in the movie."

Well, can you blame her?

2. FANS IN PHILIPPINES RACE AGAINST EACH OTHER TO BE FIRST IN LINE FOR ENDGAME SCREENING

on Facebook Posted by RM Enrico on Tuesday, 23 April 2019

This may look like something out of a zombie movie but it's actually video footage of excited Avengers fans in the Philippines rushing to the cinema on the opening day of Avengers: Endgame.

The video was taken by Facebook user Raymart Enrico who told the media that he filmed it on April 24 at 10am - exactly when the mall opened.

He revealed that no one was hurt and said: "They were all excited. No fights occurred. All of them had happy faces."

It was also reported that while cinemagoers in the Philippines are allowed to book tickets in advance online, many Filipinos don't have credit or debit cards to use for these transactions.

Hence, they have to queue for their tickets on opening day.

3. TECHNICAL FAULT DISRUPTS AVENGERS SCREENING CAUSING CINEMAGOER TO CONFRONT CINEMA STAFF

on Facebook <Reader Contribution> Man loses it at cinema staff after Avengers Endgame suddenly got cut off due to technical fault.... Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Thursday, 25 April 2019

Things got heated when a technical malfunction interrupted a local screening of the film at EagleWings Cinematics on April 24.

According to a series of Instagram stories from user not_ohagi_man, the technical malfunction caused the screen to go black but the audience could still hear the audio from the movie.

This caused a man to confront the cinema staff and he can be heard asking her to "start the whole f***ing movie now" before seemingly, getting into a brief struggle with her.

The user also revealed that about half the audience left, but those who stayed in the theatre managed to witness a real-life superhero at work.

EagleWings Cinematics staff, Ivan, attempting to fix the technical malfunctionPhoto: Instagram / not_ohagi_man

Another staff member, identified as Ivan, diffused the situation and even attempted to fix the problem.

It apparently worked as the screening resumed; with EagleWings Cinematics reportedly offering a refund to the affected cinemagoers.

Well, it seems that fans are willing to do whatever it takes to get their Avengers fix.

What about you? How far are you willing to go?

Have you heard of other crazier fan reactions to Endgame? If so, let us know!

Avengers: Endgame is showing in cinemas now and remember, Thanos still demands your silence. #DontSpoilTheEndgame

