Chinese gambling gang held in Bangkok

Nine Chinese men have been arrested in two apartments in Bangkok's Phraram 9 for allegedly making illegal transactions for online gamblers in China, the immigration police said on Thursday.

Col Kritmongkut Buranaphakdee, an inspector at the Immigration Police Bureau, said reports were received that the Chinese men were behaving suspiciously and never left the two condominium rooms.

Kritmongkut said a Chinese man who answered the door to police was restrained before he could turn off the computers.

Police found seven men in the first room with five computers they were using to make online transactions. Police checked the second room and found two more Chinese men using two computers to make transactions.