Chinese man charged with stabbing protester in Hong Kong

A mainland Chinese man was on Monday charged with stabbing a 19-year-old student who was handing out anti-government protest leaflets in northern Hong Kong over the weekend, as the teenager remained in a serious condition in hospital.

The 22-year-old suspect - whose permission to stay in the city, the Post has learned, had expired on Friday - was charged with one count of wounding with intent. The case was scheduled for mention at Fanling Magistrates' Courts on Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim, a Form Six student surnamed Hung, was distributing leaflets near a so-called "Lennon Wall" - a public mural of pro-protest messages and artwork - in an underpass outside Tai Po Market MTR station on Saturday when he was attacked with a knife in the neck and stomach.

He was sent to Prince of Wales Hospital, and was in a serious condition as of 10am on Monday, according to the Hospital Authority.

The alleged attacker turned himself in to police late on Saturday.