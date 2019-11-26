Chinese man stabbed to death at office in Thailand

Police are investigating the death of a Chinese national who was found killed on Saturday(November 23) at his visa service office located on the first floor of Pornthip apartment in Huai Khwang district.

The investigation is headed by Pakorn Sanusan, sub-inspector (inquiry) of Sutthisan police station, supported by forensic experts from Ramathibodi Hospital, and Forensic Science Police.

The victim, Fang Yang Zen (54), was found dead sitting face down at his blood-drenched table in the office.

Police found over ten cuts on his face and neck as well as a pocket knife in the sink of the bathroom.

Witnesses said a man with a backpack ran out of Fang's office at around 8pm on Saturday night.

After studying security camera footage and receiving forensic reports, police arrested Kan Zhe (32), a friend of Fang on Sunday (November 24).

Kan was admitted to Rama 9 hospital with a deep cut on his right hand. "He went through surgery and would be kept under watch at the hospital for a few days, said Pakorn.

According to the inspector, Kan Zhe has not said anything about the incident, claiming that his wound was caused by an accident in the kitchen.

The suspect also claimed that anaesthesia administered for the surgery had an impact on his memory," Pakorn said, adding that Kan would soon be transferred from Rama 9 Hospital to Police General Hospital.

After initial enquiries, Police are assuming that the victim and the suspect were involved in a heated argument, prompting the latter to stab the victim several times with a pocket knife.

"It caused death and injuries" Pakorn added.