Chinese man stabbed to death at office in Thailand

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Police are investigating the death of a Chinese national who was found killed on Saturday(November 23) at his visa service office located on the first floor of Pornthip apartment in Huai Khwang district.

The investigation is headed by Pakorn Sanusan, sub-inspector (inquiry) of Sutthisan police station, supported by forensic experts from Ramathibodi Hospital, and Forensic Science Police. 

The victim, Fang Yang Zen (54), was found dead sitting face down at his blood-drenched table in the office.

Police found over ten cuts on his face and neck as well as a pocket knife in the sink of the bathroom. 

Witnesses said a man with a backpack ran out of Fang's office at around 8pm on Saturday night.

After studying security camera footage and receiving forensic reports, police arrested Kan Zhe (32), a friend of Fang on Sunday (November 24). 

Kan was admitted to Rama 9 hospital with a deep cut on his right hand. "He went through surgery and would be kept under watch at the hospital for a few days, said Pakorn. 

According to the inspector, Kan Zhe has not said anything about the incident, claiming that his wound was caused by an accident in the kitchen. 

The suspect also claimed that anaesthesia administered for the surgery had an impact on his memory," Pakorn said, adding that Kan would soon be transferred from Rama 9 Hospital to Police General Hospital.

After initial enquiries, Police are assuming that the victim and the suspect were involved in a heated argument, prompting the latter to stab the victim several times with a pocket knife.

"It caused death and injuries" Pakorn added.

More about
Thailand Murder/Manslaughter death

TRENDING

What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
SIA slips to No. 2 in best airline list, wins top spot for its premium suites
SIA slips to No. 2 in best airline list, wins top spot for its premium suites
Sinkhole swallows car in Kuala Lumpur
Sinkhole swallows car in Kuala Lumpur
Late K-pop star Goo Ha-ra left &#039;pessimistic&#039; note, say police
Late K-pop star Goo Ha-ra left 'pessimistic' note, say police
Man allegedly punches driver&#039;s window during dispute, police investigating intentional harassment
Man allegedly punches driver's window during dispute along Napier Road
Team Anwar defends sacking of 2 PKR members while Team Azmin cries foul over matter
Team Anwar defends sacking of 2 PKR members while Team Azmin cries foul over matter
&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post

SERVICES