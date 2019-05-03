Careers

Chinese national gets life for drug trafficking under Duterte administration

Tetch Torres-Tupas
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
May 03, 2019

MANILA - A Chinese national has been found guilty of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, the fifth Chinese convicted for drug-related cases under the Duterte administration.

Shi Jianja was meted a penalty of life imprisonment.

He was arrested in 2017 along Chino Roces in Makati. Authorities confiscated 2.28 kilograms of shabu (crystal meth) from him.

Shi was the fifth Chinese national convicted in a span of five months since four others were convicted in connection with the floating shabu laboratory.

PHILIPPINES drug offences
