Chinese nationals arrested for alleged pangolin scale smuggling

Customs and Excise personnel in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, arrested two Chinese citizens for attempting to smuggle the scales of 44 pangolins through Kuala Namu Airport over the weekend.

Customs officers arrested the two as they were about to depart from the airport for Guangzhou on Saturday, according to Environment and Forestry Ministry security and law enforcement centre (Gakkum) official Haluanto Ginting.

"The pangolin scales were hidden inside a number of items such as wallets, pockets, pillows, bags, envelopes and socks," Haluanto told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

The two suspects, identified only as PF, 33, and XY, 28, are being held by the North Sumatra Police for interrogation.

Haluanto said the case had been handed over to Gakkum for follow-up. He said the centre had coordinated with the North Sumatra Police and the Chinese consulate in Medan.

"During the investigation process both suspects were placed with the North Sumatra Police," said Haluanto, adding that the two were charged with violating articles 21 and 40 of Law No. 5/1990 on the ecosystem and natural resource conservation.