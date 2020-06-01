Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store

Osaka outlet of the Don Quijote discount store.
PHOTO: Instagram/ebucos
Julian Ryall
South China Morning Post

A female Chinese tourist was stabbed in the head in an unprovoked knife attack by a woman in an Osaka discount store over the weekend.

The tourist, who has not been named but is reported to be 31 years old, was attacked from behind on a flight of stairs inside the main Osaka outlet of the Don Quijote discount store on Saturday afternoon.

The woman sustained stabbing and slashing injuries to the back of her head and was later admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another woman accused of carrying out the attack was subdued by other shoppers and arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Local media have quoted the police as saying the woman has admitted the charges.

The alleged attacker reportedly told investigators, "I bought a kitchen knife to kill someone. I didn't like the attitude of the woman that I spoke to, so I thought of killing her."

Local media said the victim had been treated for minor injuries.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, particularly in cases involving tourists - something that the nation's tourism industry has been keen to promote among visitors.

There have, however, been a number of attacks involving knives.

Most recently, in May 2019, a 51-year-old man attacked a group of children waiting for a school bus in Kawasaki, killing a girl of 12, a man and injuring 15 more children aged between 6 and 12.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Japan crime stabbing

TRENDING

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Romeo Tan&#039;s latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
Romeo Tan's latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Brigitte Lin: &#039;The more men I kill, the better the film does&#039;
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children

SERVICES