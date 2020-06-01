Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store

A female Chinese tourist was stabbed in the head in an unprovoked knife attack by a woman in an Osaka discount store over the weekend.

The tourist, who has not been named but is reported to be 31 years old, was attacked from behind on a flight of stairs inside the main Osaka outlet of the Don Quijote discount store on Saturday afternoon.

The woman sustained stabbing and slashing injuries to the back of her head and was later admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another woman accused of carrying out the attack was subdued by other shoppers and arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Local media have quoted the police as saying the woman has admitted the charges.

The alleged attacker reportedly told investigators, "I bought a kitchen knife to kill someone. I didn't like the attitude of the woman that I spoke to, so I thought of killing her."

Local media said the victim had been treated for minor injuries.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, particularly in cases involving tourists - something that the nation's tourism industry has been keen to promote among visitors.

There have, however, been a number of attacks involving knives.

Most recently, in May 2019, a 51-year-old man attacked a group of children waiting for a school bus in Kawasaki, killing a girl of 12, a man and injuring 15 more children aged between 6 and 12.

