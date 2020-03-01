Chinese University to spend $12 million for repairs after vandalism by radicals

Riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters from the road in front of Chinese University in Sha Tin on November 11.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Chan Ho-him
South China Morning Post

Chinese University plans to fork out HK$70 million (S$12 million) to fix campus facilities and repair its buses that were severely damaged during vandalism by radical anti-government protesters in November.

The university in Sha Tin was one of the campuses that suffered the most damage when radicals entered at least six publicly-funded universities - including Polytechnic University (PolyU) and City University (CityU) - during protests that month.

The PolyU campus in Hung Hom, the scene of a 13-day siege and fierce clashes between protesters and police, also suffered massive damage. But its restoration costs are yet to be announced.

Protesters entered the Chinese University on November 11 and threw objects from its No 2 bridge onto the Tolo Highway and railway tracks beneath to block traffic, marking the beginning of a five-day occupation of the campus.

Students and staff had to vacate the campus during the occupation by radicals as several buildings were vandalised and hazardous materials were stolen from laboratories.

Nearly 4,000 petrol bombs were found on the campus after the protesters fled on November 15.

The university said in a statement on Thursday it would spend about HK$70 million for repairs, of which HK$30 million will be used to fix or replace 75 buses that were used to transport its students and employees.

The university will cover the costs for now.

The campus of CityU in Kowloon Tong, including the offices of its president, was also vandalised. The university announced earlier that its repair costs would reach a nine-digit figure.

Hong Kong's top officials earlier said universities could seek financial help from the government or apply for funding in the Legislative Council if they found it difficult to bear the expenses.

According to Chinese University's latest financial report, it earned HK$9.5 billion from various sources in 2017-18, of which HK$4.9 billion came from government subventions. It also saw a HK$1.6 billion surplus in the year.

Jacky So Tsun-fung, student union president of the Chinese University, said that the government should shoulder part of the responsibility for restoration costs but that it was up to the university to make a final decision.

"The university has its own administrative regulations and considerations. It's best to leave the matter to the professionals," he said.

Chinese University reopened its campus on November 25 with a strengthened access control system in place. The university's second term will start next Monday.

The university has made temporary arrangements for on-campus shuttle bus service as its own buses lay severely damaged.

PolyU started to install turnstiles at its entrances on Thursday to step up security measures.

Students and staff would have to tap their cards to enter the campus from now on, Owan Li, a student representative on the university's governing council, said.

The university has already installed an access control system with guards standing by at its entrances for security checks. It will begin its second term on January 13.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Universities

TRENDING

Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Elaborate ploy: Man jailed for blackmailing his ex&#039;s boyfriend over sex video
Elaborate ploy: Man jailed for blackmailing his ex's boyfriend over sex video
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Taiwan&#039;s top military chief killed in chopper crash
Taiwan's top military chief killed in chopper crash
Pope sorry for slapping devotee
Pope sorry for slapping devotee
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Former Thai PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year&#039;s Eve
Former Thai PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year's Eve
930,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebate this month
930,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebate this month
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES