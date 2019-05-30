Christmas decoration sparks bomb alert in London

Police were called yesterday, May 29, to investigate a possible unexploded device that turned out to be a Christmas decoration.

According to the Tower Hamlets Police, the festive item washed up on the banks of the River Thames near Wapping, east London.

Following the investigation, the police unit shared a photo of the "device" on Twitter, saying, "Luckily, upon closer inspection, it is a giant glittery Christmas bauble!"

Another police unit poked fun at the photo, calling the decoration a "Wapping great bauble."

Officers were called to Wapping to investigate a possible unexploded device that had been washed up on the shore.

Luckily, upon closer inspection, it is a giant glittery Christmas bauble! 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/L6mCzr4Gjk — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) May 29, 2019

"Fortunately not as given, but shows as our training teaches us 'expect the unexpected,'" the unit added.

That is a Wapping great bauble. Fortunately not as given, but shows as our training teaches us 'expect the unexpected' https://t.co/e57PCeCvek — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) May 29, 2019

