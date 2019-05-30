Christmas decoration sparks bomb alert in London

PHOTO: Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Ryan Arcadio
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network

Police were called yesterday, May 29, to investigate a possible unexploded device that turned out to be a Christmas decoration.

According to the Tower Hamlets Police, the festive item washed up on the banks of the River Thames near Wapping, east London.

Following the investigation, the police unit shared a photo of the "device" on Twitter, saying, "Luckily, upon closer inspection, it is a giant glittery Christmas bauble!"

Another police unit poked fun at the photo, calling the decoration a "Wapping great bauble."

"Fortunately not as given, but shows as our training teaches us 'expect the unexpected,'" the unit added.

ALSO READ: Fake grenade, practice grenade cause bomb scare in Bangkok

More about

bomb LONDON
