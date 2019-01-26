Cinema patron in India bashed to death for smoking

A smoker who was watching Tamil movie superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie was beaten to death in the cinema when he refused to put out his cigarette.

Apparently, he was so caught up with the film, Petta, that he decided to light up and mimic the smoking scene, Makkal Osai reported.

He refused to stub out his cigarette even after other patrons in the Tamil Nadu cinema asked him to stop smoking.

When the man continued to smoke, the patron in the next seat dragged him out of the cinema and hit him on the head with a plank.

Police have arrested the attacker after identifying him from a CCTV recording.

