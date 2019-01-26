Cinema patron in India bashed to death for smoking

Cinema patron in India bashed to death for smoking
PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network
Jan 26, 2019

A smoker who was watching Tamil movie superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie was beaten to death in the cinema when he refused to put out his cigarette.

Apparently, he was so caught up with the film, Petta, that he decided to light up and mimic the smoking scene, Makkal Osai reported.

He refused to stub out his cigarette even after other patrons in the Tamil Nadu cinema asked him to stop smoking.

When the man continued to smoke, the patron in the next seat dragged him out of the cinema and hit him on the head with a plank.

Police have arrested the attacker after identifying him from a CCTV recording.

ALSO READ: Moviegoer attacked by rodents in Sabah cinema

More about

Cinemas crime
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement