City in Aceh bans Valentine's Day celebration as it 'goes against Islamic law'

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The city administration of Banda Aceh in the conservative province of Aceh has barred residents from celebrating Valentine's Day, which falls on Feb 14, on the grounds that it goes against Islamic teachings.

"To maintain the purity of Islamic values and strengthen Islamic laws, we would like to inform the public that Valentine's Day goes against Islamic law and is not a part of Aceh's culture," Banda Aceh Mayor Aminullah Usman said on Tuesday.

Aminullah said he had signed and issued a circular on Monday urging youngsters in the city to refrain from taking part or carrying out any kind of activities in celebration of Valentine's Day.

He also asked hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues in Banda Aceh not to facilitate any events of such kind on Feb 14.

"Aside from defying Islamic law and Acehnese culture, Valentine's Day also goes against Aceh's traditions," he said as quoted by news agency Antara.

Aceh is the only region in Muslim-majority Indonesia that imposes sharia, which stipulates flogging as a punishment for crimes related to Islamic morality, such as adultery, gambling as well as gay and premarital sex.

The Bandung Education Agency in West Java issued a similar circular on Monday prohibiting elementary and junior high school students in the city from celebrating Valentine's Day.

Bandung Education Agency secretary Cucu Saputra said the prohibition had been in place for a few years to prevent students from engaging in improper activities on Feb 14.

He also expressed his belief that celebrating Valentine's Day was against the norms and culture of Indonesia.

"Valentine's Day is not a part of our culture and goes against the religious norms," Cucu said on Wednesday as quoted by tribunnews.com.

More about
INDONESIA Religion Valentine's Day

TRENDING

Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES