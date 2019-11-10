Citywide hunt on for knife-wielding man who injured 4 women in Hong Kong park

The Garden Hill off Tai Po Road in Cheung Sha Wan.
PHOTO: Wikipedia
South China Morning Post

A citywide police search is underway for a knife-wielding man who injured four women in a Hong Kong park on Friday.

The four victims were doing morning exercises in the park on Garden Hill, off Tai Po Road, Cheung Sha Wan, around 10.15am.

"The culprit first attacked a group of three women with a knife," a police source said.

"While fleeing on foot, he attacked another woman."

Initial police examination showed the victims suffered stab wounds mostly to the back, and they were in a conscious state.

Two women were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung, while the other two were sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.

The source said no property was stolen from the women and officers were investigating the motive behind the attack.

As of 11.30am, police were combing the hill. No one has been arrested so far.

Police said the attacker was a Chinese man, about 1.6 metres tall, and of medium build.

The case was classified as wounding. Officers from the Sham Shui Po criminal investigation unit are handling it.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

