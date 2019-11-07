Clashes break out over extradition bill at Hong Kong 'Lennon Wall'

Chaotic scenes on Wednesday night as rivals from either side of the extradition bill debate clash near an MTR station.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Emily Tsang
Danny Mok
South China Morning Post

Chaos broke out at a "Lennon Wall" on Wednesday night as government backers tried to remove sticky messages posted in support of the anti-extradition bill movement.

The row erupted by a wall plastered with colourful notes of protest near Yau Tong MTR station in Kwun Tong district, with at least three men arrested and one person being taken to hospital.

About 10 young campaigners were tidying up the Post-it notes at around 8pm near to exit A, when dozens of people, most of them middle-aged men, arrived to remove the display, while shouting verbal abuse at the young people.

"Go away, yellow ribbons! Take off your masks!" shouted one woman in her 40s, who referred to the colour often used by pro-democracy protesters.

Local resident Amy Tsang, who was at the scene, said youngsters were soon approached by around 50 older men who stopped them from posting any more messages.

Other reports said the people surrounded the young people and drove them away into the MTR station.

But more people from both sides soon arrived at the scene to join the dispute, as the crowds quickly grew to over 200 by 10pm, with police officers trying to separate the two groups.

The face-off, which escalated into scuffles, between both sides continued late into the night, as more anti-bill protesters were seen sticking their notes onto the wall.

Police form a human barrier in a bid to keep the rival groups apart. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

As of 11.15pm, about 300 people still remained around escalators at the mall, with police forming a human wall.

By 1am, the majority of those people had dispersed.

At least three men were arrested after they were said to have pushed an 18-year-old man to the ground from behind.

Two men were also seen taken to police vans, although it is not known if any further action was taken.

Yau Mei Court, a Home Ownership Scheme with disciplined staff quarters, is located right next to the Yau Tong MTR station. The nearest public housing is Yau Tong Estate with about 3,000 flats.

Tsang suggested that many people in the crowd were living in the nearby disciplined services quarters, which included police and fire departments.

"I guess many people [in the crowd] are from the disciplined services. A friend of mine who live in the police residence told me she saw a neighbour there," Tsang said.

On Thursday morning all the Post-its had been removed from the Lennon Wall at Yau Tong MTR station. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

On Thursday morning, all the Post-its had been removed from the display, though it was not clear by whom.

Sparked in response to the government's handling of the now-suspended bill and fast becoming widespread features in the city, Lennon Walls have appeared in unlikely locations across Hong Kong in at least 12 districts, including Tai Po, Tsuen Wan, Wong Tai Sin and Causeway Bay.

They include countless notes expressing support for the protesters and calling on city leader Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to stand down.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post. 

More about

Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Law and legislation
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Indonesia to build country&#039;s longest bridge linking Bintan and Batam
Indonesia to build country's longest bridge linking Bintan and Batam
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Don&#039;t give your WhatsApp verification code to anyone if you don&#039;t want to lose access to your account: Police
Beware of Whatsapp account takeover scams, police warn
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
Lin Chi-ling shoots down pregnancy rumours after old photos surface
Lin Chi-ling rumoured to be pregnant after photos surface

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 8-17: Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals
Free food giveaway at selected 7-Eleven stores on July 11 and other deals this week
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)

Home Works

Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star&#039;s bathwater
Did people get herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater? Nope
6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator

SERVICES