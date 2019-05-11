Clerical blunder in Hong Kong triggers police charge to court to 'rearrest' protesters

A clerical blunder by the justice department on Monday prompted police vehicles to race to a Hong Kong court, where heavily armed riot police were deployed outside as officers entered the building to arrest defendants from the city's anti-government protests.

The court drama soon escalated into a stand-off between officers armed with crowd-control weapons - including guns with rubber bullets - and protest supporters wielding umbrellas.

The incident was triggered by a mistake in a "consent to prosecute" document that was handed from the Department of Justice to Eastern Court.

The invalid document, which contained the wrong name of a defendant, caused the court to release and withdraw the charge against him and four co-defendants.

Tension intensified when police arrived to arrest the defendants immediately after the hearing.

The released defendants surrendered to the police, however, as they waited for new charges against them to be filed.

The five defendants, aged between 19 and 24, were among a group of 11, including three District Council candidates, who were charged at Eastern Court on Monday.

The five were charged with possessing explosive substances, purportedly 59 petrol bombs and 29 semi-petrol bombs found in a flat in Top View Mansion in Wan Chai.

They group includes students Cheng Kam-fai, 21, Yeung Wing-yiu, 22, Jawin Mok Ly-tao, 21, and unemployed Yau Kin-wai, 24, and construction worker Wong Kin-ki, 19.