Clerical blunder in Hong Kong triggers police charge to court to 'rearrest' protesters

Anti-riot police on Monday enter Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho, to “rearrest” several defendants who were released over a clerical miscue.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Chris Lau
South China Morning Post

A clerical blunder by the justice department on Monday prompted police vehicles to race to a Hong Kong court, where heavily armed riot police were deployed outside as officers entered the building to arrest defendants from the city's anti-government protests.

The court drama soon escalated into a stand-off between officers armed with crowd-control weapons - including guns with rubber bullets - and protest supporters wielding umbrellas.

The incident was triggered by a mistake in a "consent to prosecute" document that was handed from the Department of Justice to Eastern Court.

The invalid document, which contained the wrong name of a defendant, caused the court to release and withdraw the charge against him and four co-defendants.

Tension intensified when police arrived to arrest the defendants immediately after the hearing.

The released defendants surrendered to the police, however, as they waited for new charges against them to be filed.

The five defendants, aged between 19 and 24, were among a group of 11, including three District Council candidates, who were charged at Eastern Court on Monday.

The five were charged with possessing explosive substances, purportedly 59 petrol bombs and 29 semi-petrol bombs found in a flat in Top View Mansion in Wan Chai.

They group includes students Cheng Kam-fai, 21, Yeung Wing-yiu, 22, Jawin Mok Ly-tao, 21, and unemployed Yau Kin-wai, 24, and construction worker Wong Kin-ki, 19.

The consent to prosecute is permission required by the Secretary for Justice before a prosecution can take place.

The justice minister can also delegate this power to the director of public prosecutions or senior prosecutors.

In the English version of the consent on Monday, Yau's name was misspelled as "Yau Kai-fai".

Only Yeung, Yau and Mok were caught in the scene at Eastern Court because the two others remained in hospital.

In the attempt to arrest them, at least 11 police vehicles pulled up to the court building in Sai Wan Ho immediately after the hearing.

More than 100 police officers, most in riot gear, cordoned off an area outside the court, as a dozen officers armed with batons, pepper spray and crowd-control weapons entered the court building.

Supporters of the defendants unfurled umbrellas in the lobby of the court.

Before the episode, three pro-democracy District Election candidates faced charges in the court of unlawful assembly and obstructing police officers over the anti-government protests on Saturday.

Osman Cheng, a district council hopeful, accused the authorities of spreading “white terror” among the pro-democracy candidates. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Man Nim-chi, 29, and Osman Cheng Chung-hang, 30, accused the authorities of spreading "white terror" among pro-democracy candidates by arresting them. Their case was adjourned to December 16.

The third candidate, Richard Chan Chun-chit, 47, remained in hospital. He will be brought to court as soon as he is discharged, no later than November 7.

Four other defendants, aged between 16 and 25, were charged at Eastern Court with possessing an instrument fit for unlawful purpose and with an intent to use it for unlawful purpose.

Three turned up in court, and their case adjourned. One remained in hospital.

Man, Cheng and the three other defendants were granted cash bail between HK$1,000 (S$173.35) and HK$3,000 with the conditions not to leave Hong Kong and to stay at the address they provided to the court.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests police

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Comedian Ronny Chieng bringing his &#039;tone issues&#039; to Singapore show
Wife calls Singapore-raised comedian Ronny Chieng 'offensive'
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week
From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Dealing with death: The life of a funeral director
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Hollywood-based Stephen Fung offers advice for Asians
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans

SERVICES