Clip of hospital turning away child with fever sparks online uproar in Thailand

A video clip of a feverish young child being turned away from a hospital in Nong Khai has gone viral, triggering an uproar among netizens.

The boy was taken to the hospital by his grandmother after coming down with a high fever, a symptom associated with both Covid-19 and dengue – potentially fatal diseases.

However, staff refused him treatment, explaining that no doctors were on duty since it was still early in the morning.

Posted on Tuesday (June 2), the clip showed a staff member at the quiet hospital telling the grandmother that she had arrived too early. Confused, the woman said she did not realise the hospital had a closing period.

The staff member then became brusque, saying: “If the kid is actually going to die, I will call the doctor for you.”

Shocked at the tone, the woman decided to take her grandson to another hospital.

After the clip went viral, the location of the incident was revealed as Rattanawapi Hospital, forcing authorities there to investigate the situation.