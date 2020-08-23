Clip of Krabi fishing crew letting whale shark escape from their net goes viral

A video clip of a Chokphapimol fishing boat crew helping a whale shark over four metres long after it was stuck in the net in the sea in Krabi's Ko Lanta district went viral on Friday (August 21).

Samart Munbut, the fishing boat's captain, ordered his crew to open the net to release the whale shark.

It took around five minutes before the whale shark managed to escape from the fishermen's net."It was the first whale shark that we helped this year," he said.

"Initially, we assumed that it had got lost with its mother while chasing a group of small fish."

He said he had saved many whale sharks so far, adding that sometimes he had to cut the fishing net to free them.