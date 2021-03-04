Collapsed scaffolding causes suspension of services on Tokyu railway

Train services were partly suspended on the Tokyu Toyoko Line from Tuesday (March 2) night through Wednesday (March 3) morning due to a power outage caused by collapsed scaffolding at a construction site along the line.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, scaffolding collapsed on overhead power lines between Jiyugaoka and Toritsudaigaku stations on the Tokyu Toyoko Line in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, causing a power outage.

After the incident, services were immediately suspended between Shibuya and Musashikosugi stations on the line.

No injuries were reported.

Work to restore services continued through the early hours of Wednesday, affecting morning commuters. Ordinary services had resumed by Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tokyu Railways, roads around the construction site were too narrow to get heavy machinery to the site so workers had to remove the scaffolding manually.