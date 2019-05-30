Committee launched in South Korea to fight 'gaming disorder'

The launch ceremony for committee against the adoption of gaming disease takes place Wednesday at the National Assembly. From left are Korea Internet PC Culture Association Chairman Kim Byung-soo, Korea Mobile Game Association Hwang Seong-ik, Korea Academic Society of Games President Wi Jong-hyun, Korea Game Developers Association Chairman Jeong Serky and Next Generation convergence Contents Inudstry Association Chairman Choi Yo-chul.
PHOTO: The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Lim Jeong-yeo
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network

Wearing all black with condolence pins affixed to their chests to signify the gaming industry's distress over the adoption of gaming disorder, a committee was launched Wednesday to oppose the move.

The committee comprising 90 organisations, announced in a press conference at the National Assembly that it would serve as a watchdog for a healthy gaming environment and review the validity of the World Health Organisation's gaming disorder.

The controversy has escalated since Saturday, when the WHO member states made a unanimous decision to adopt the 11th revision to the International Classification of Disease (ICD-11), which identifies excessive game indulgence as a mental disorder.

"We regret that we were unable to sufficiently persuade the world of the positive aspects of gaming," the committee Chairman Wi Jong-hyun read out the statement proclaiming the initiation of the committee.

"We gladly accept the prime minister's proposal to run a discussion body, but believe there must be a wider pool of stakeholders invited to join in the discussion," Wi said. "Our committee was joined by not only those in the game industry but also by various content-producing bodies -- we thank the 90 participating organisations."

Labor unions of major game companies are part of the committee, as are universities with game-related departments and movie and animated content creators.

Photo: The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Student Kim Joo-myung from ChungAng University read the "Declaration of game freedom".
Photo: The Korea Herald/Asia News Network

A student from ChungAng University was invited to read an ode to the current situation of game industry in Korea.

"Game is the living, breathing culture of our youth," said Kim Joo-myung, "It is also a learning arena, where we acquire problem-solving skills, gain knowledge of myth, history, science and communicate with other gamers in the world."

The student cited how sources of entertainment have been subject to witch hunts throughout human history, including fictional novels in the 19th century, television in the 20th century and now games.

"Please remember that the father of artificial intelligence AlphaGo, Demis Hassabis, was first a game developer," Kim said, referring to the British developer who co-founded Google's laboratory Deepmind.

The committee said it will henceforth monitor the process of Korea Classification of Disease revision, voice opposition to the Welfare Ministry's unilateral representation of the country at the WHO, host academic debates and organise candlelight vigils with 300 social media influencers and gamers.

The ICD-11 will take effect from 2022. However, for it to go in to effect in Korea, the KCD must be revised. As the KCD is revised every five years with next revision slated for 2025, the gaming disorder will be acknowledged in Korea from 2026.

More about

South Korea Gaming/Video games mental health
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints
Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints
Mahathir says Malaysia will use Huawei &#039;as much as possible&#039;
Mahathir says Malaysia will use Huawei 'as much as possible'
Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam
Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Local film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of 'Singapura'
Mandopop singer JJ Lin caught parking his Ferrari illegally in Taipei
Mandopop singer JJ Lin caught parking his Ferrari illegally in Taipei
Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Ler Teck Siang, doctor in HIV-data leak case, allegedly helped abusers inject illegal drugs
Ler Teck Siang, doctor in HIV-data leak case, allegedly helped abusers inject illegal drugs
Man in Taiwan cuts up wife&#039;s expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Man in Taiwan cuts up wife's expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Hong Kong singer Gillian Chung dispels rumours her marriage is on the rocks
Hong Kong singer Gillian Chung dispels rumours her marriage is on the rocks
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn&#039;t leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn't leave his home for 3 days after durian fame

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share May 27-June 2: 1-for-1 Le Shrimp ramen and free Haagen-Dazs ice cream
1-for-1 ramen at Le Shrimp Changi Airport T3 and other deals this week
Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa&#039;s Pokémon Carnival in June
Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa's Pokémon Carnival in June
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Karen Mok&#039;s current concert tour will be her last
Karen Mok's current concert tour will be her last
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali

SERVICES