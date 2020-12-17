Communication lines to be buried in bid to make Bangkok a smart city

From next year, many Bangkok roads will be free of the ugly power and communication lines that hang overhead at dangerous angles.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta handed over the plan to TOT acting president Morakot Thienmontree on Wednesday morning.

The plan requires the reorganisation of communication lines in inner Bangkok, namely in Pathum Wan and Bang Rak districts, including Lang Suan Road, at the top of Soi Saladaeng and Soi Convent.

The minister said this policy supports the goal of turning Bangkok into a smart metropolis and expects the project to be completed by August 2021.