'Commuting' giraffe family entertains park visitors in Japan

MINE, Yamaguchi — A daily wintertime spectacle involving a family of giraffes likened to their “commuting” to work has been entertaining visitors at a safari park in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

At the Akiyoshidai Safari Land, giraffes usually walk about 200 metres from their barn to a fenced exhibition site before the park opens.

However, during the winter season when temperatures are low, their “commuting” time is later, after the park opens. The giraffes’ transit can be seen at 11 a.m. on weekends and holidays through early March.

On Jan 17, a family of six giraffes, between 1 and 22 years old, left their barn and moved toward the exhibition site with a small truck following behind. Some of them were distracted along the way, but all were inside their enclosure in about two minutes.

A second-grade student of Asa Elementary School in Sanyo-Onoda in the prefecture expressed his excitement, saying, “The giraffes were bigger than I thought. They’re cool.”