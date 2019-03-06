Concern over yoga teacher's poses at sacred sites in Thailand

PHOTO: Instagram/andreitalevin
The Nation/Asia News Network

A Mexican yoga teacher from Canada is being criticised for photos she posted on Instagram showing her going through yoga exercises in sacred places in Thailand, including in the Emerald Buddha Temple.

Andreita Levin's pictures on Instagram show that she visited Prasat Pra Thepbidorn or Royal Pantheon in Bangkok, Rong Sue Ten temple or Blue temple in the Northern province of Chiang Rai and Sukhothai Historical Park in Sukothai.

The photos drew criticism particularly about her posture in sacred places.

Some Thais have called for authorities to take action to investigate how she was able to pose in such sacred places.

View this post on Instagram

the past few days I have spent them pretty much temple hopping across Thailand🗺. I started in Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Sukhothai and now I am on my way to Chiang Mai 🚌 😌. It is crazy, when I am planning my days I start getting that FOMO feeling (fear of missing out) and I create a huge list of temples and activities I have to do on that day, and of course I always over do it🙈, especially when I am traveling on my own and there is no one to complain about it😂. But its so funny the other day as I was having my breakfast smoothie I was reading about Voluntary Simplicity, and how sometimes doing less means doing more, seeing “less” so you can actually “see more” and honestly it instantly clicked! I have been forgetting about this list and letting my days go with the flow and to be honest I am enjoying them way more🧡! I am taking as much time as I want in the places I absolutely love, skipping some, taking time for me just to sit, to think, to breath, to cool down and of course to eat🤤

A post shared by Andreita Levin ॐ (@andreitalevin) on

Some foreign Instagram users however were wowed by the photos with someone praising them as stunning and awesome.

Levin later deleted her photos at the Royal Pantheon and Blue Temple, keeping the ones at the Sukhothai Historical Park.

She described herself as dance artist and pilates instructor. She wrote in her Instagram that her tour guide facilitated and convinced her to take the photos in those places.

ALSO READ: Tourist police in Thai province hunt for group of men posing in the buff

More about

Yoga Thailand Tourism Tourist attractions
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Did Keanu Reeves really call himself a &#039;lonely guy&#039;? Publicist claims interview was &#039;fabricated&#039;
Did Keanu Reeves really call himself a 'lonely guy'? Publicist claims interview was 'fabricated'
Elderly man injured after chair gives way at newly upgraded Teck Ghee hawker centre
Elderly man injured after chair gives way at newly upgraded Teck Ghee hawker centre
Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee dies of liver cancer aged 69
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
HSA issues alert on &#039;weight loss&#039; products after woman suffers severe heart failure
HSA issues alert on 'weight loss' products after woman suffers severe heart failure
Father in China donates 6-day-old daughter&#039;s organs
Father in China donates 6-day-old daughter's organs
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare

LIFESTYLE

Just opened June 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Just opened June 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door

SERVICES