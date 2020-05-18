Concerns grow over poor Thai kids 'locked out' of online school

Many Thai children have found themselves unable to begin their new school term, as they have no smartphone or internet to access the online classes.

The problem has become a hot topic among netizens after cases emerged in Nakhon Ratchasima province of children prevented from joining online classes.

Samran, 54, said that her grandsons are studying in Prathom 2 and Prathom 6, but their family is so poor that they cannot use the internet.

Meanwhile, Pat, 60, said that her four grandchildren are studying in Prathom 1, 4, 6 and Mathayom 1 but also had no way of starting their semester.

She said that since the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown, her family has barely had enough money for daily necessities.

