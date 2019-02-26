Construction worker in Thailand bleeds to death after cutting himself while removing leg splint

A 35-year-old worker was found dead at a relative's house in Pathum Thani's Mueang district on Monday morning, with a large amount of blood around the property from an apparently self-inflicted, accidental cut on his right leg.

Neighbours spotted the body of Prasert Sanohwatee at the house in Tambon Bang Kadi and called police at 10am.

He was found dead, lying face-down amid a pool of blood beside the fence.

Extensive traces of blood were found at the front door, close to a kitchen knife and a removed splint from his broken right leg.

A great deal of blood was also found on the first floor inside the property.

Sompong Chuanonedaeng, 52, said the house belongs to his daughter.

Prasert, his brother-in-law, had come to stay following an accident at his construction site that broke his leg, resulting in his having been fitted with the splint.

Sompong said his daughter and her husband had gone to work in Chon Buri on Sunday, leaving Prasert at the house alone.

Prasert later called his brother (Sompong's son-in-law) that night, complaining of leg pain, before he was found dead the following morning.

Police suspect that Sompong had become extremely anxious because of the pain and used the kitchen knife to remove the splint on his own, accidentally cutting himself in the process.