Cops to face disciplinary hearing for extorting Japanese tourist in Bali

Police in Bali will hold a disciplinary hearing for two officers who allegedly extorted Rp 1 million (S$92.50) from a Japanese man over a minor traffic violation in 2019.

Jembrana Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Ketut Gede Adi Wibawa said the Bali provincial police’s internal affairs division (Propam) had launched an investigation against the two officers.

“We are waiting for a disciplinary hearing. We can’t just punish them, because we have to go through the procedures,” Ketut said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that the internal affairs division would present evidence pertaining to the incident during the hearing.

Read also: National Police punish officers who extorted Japanese tourist in Bali

Video footage showing two police officers in Bali allegedly extorting a Japanese tourist over a minor traffic violation has gone viral recently on social media – eight months after it was uploaded to YouTube by user “style kenji” in December last year.

The footage shows one of the officers, who was not wearing a traffic police uniform, pointing out to the man that his motorcycle headlight was off. He later proceeded to fine the man Rp 1 million for the violation.

In Indonesia, motorcyclists must keep the headlight on while driving, even in the daytime.

After the video went viral, Ketut confirmed that the two implicated officers had admitted to committing extortion. National Police spokesperson Insp. Gen. Argo Yuwono said the force had taken “strict action”.