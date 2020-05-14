Cops puzzle over Bangkok woman found burned to death

The daughter of a Bangkok woman found burned to death today (May 13) said she was mystified over what might have driven her mother to commit suicide.

Police from Lam Phak Chi station were joined by a forensic team at the scene in Nong Chok district, Bangkok, where they found the charred body of Kanokpond, 45 (no surname given).

Sasithorn, 18, the victim’s daughter, said that her mother lived with her father in the house.

Her father had left for work in the morning before calling Kanokpond’s phone several times at around mid-day but getting no answer.

He returned later in the day to find his wife dead. The family was mystified because the victim had shown no signs of depression or stress.

Police are investigating the case, while the body has been sent for forensic tests at the Police General Hospital.