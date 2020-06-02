Coronavirus: Community outbreak declared in Hong Kong

A top microbiologist has declared a community outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Hong Kong as a government adviser revealed mainland Chinese entering the city could be quarantined in hotels or public facilities under compulsory restrictions taking effect on Saturday.

The dreaded confirmation of a local spread came a day after the government said all travellers from the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, would be placed on a mandatory 14-day quarantine as part of its escalated response to the contagion.

The city's administration was expected to provide more details on how that would be executed on Thursday afternoon amid uncertainty over the manpower and resources at its disposal to impose effective measures.

Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a leading microbiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the University of Hong Kong, said many of the 21 patients found to be infected in Hong Kong had not visited the mainland recently.

He added it was certain a local outbreak had started and human-to-human transmission was taking place within the city. Yuen warned every measure must be taken to minimise the spread, including further border closures.

Six people in the city have been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past two days, five of whom had not left the city recently. Of the 21 cases in total, eight were believed to have no travel history relevant to the coronavirus.

"The local transmission chain has begun, and if we do nothing to control it, Hong Kong will become like some mainland city that has suffered lots of cases," he warned.

The priority for the 14 days from Saturday was to stop more people from the mainland with the virus entering Hong Kong, Yuen said, adding all measures must be taken to break the chain of local transmission.

As of Thursday morning, more than 28,200 people had been diagnosed with coronavirus worldwide, mostly on the mainland, with the death toll rising to 565.