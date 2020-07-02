Coronavirus: Cross-border commuters reeling as Hong Kong quarantine plan set to cut off access to jobs, medical care

Cross-border commuters about to have their lives upended by a new 14-day quarantine rule rushed back to Hong Kong on Thursday, with some saying they would be left without access to needed medicine or their jobs when the measure takes effect on Saturday.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announced on Wednesday that anyone travelling to the city from the mainland would be required to undergo the quarantine as part of stepped-up tactics to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The news was particularly troubling to Hongkonger Kong Chin, a 59-year-old bus driver and cross-border commuter who lives in Shenzhen with his wife and two children. He said the quarantine arrangement could cost him his job, as he had no place to stay in Hong Kong.

Hongkonger Winston Chan shows his medicine, which will become all but impossible to resupply after a 14-day quarantine for travellers from China goes into effect on Saturday.

Kong, who drives route 59A between Tuen Mun and Kwai Fong for KMB, returned to Hong Kong on Thursday to talk to his supervisor about his future work arrangement, but decided to take three weeks' annual leave as he could not secure accommodation in the city.

"I told them I'll take annual leave. If it is used up, I'll take unpaid leave," he said. "I don't know how long this [arrangement] will last … Maybe it will last until the government lifts [the quarantine requirement]."

Efforts to find a room in Pentahotel in Tuen Mun, the closest district to the Shenzhen Bay port, were to no avail, he said, after staff told him the hotel was fully booked.

But Kong suspected he was not being told the truth. "They feared I would bring along the infectious disease with me in the hotel. That would have a negative impact on them," he said.

"There's nothing I can do. I have nowhere to hide in Hong Kong."

A front-office manager at the hotel told the Post they had turned down a number of recent booking requests, as staffing issues and the "critical" situation in Hong Kong meant the hotel was not using all its available rooms.

KMB, meanwhile, said the company would maintain close contact with staff and stay in line with the government's infection control measures.

Those measures, however, were confusing and lacked real planning, Kong said.

"Even if I stayed in the quarantine camp for 14 days, what would Hong Kong's situation be? No one … dares to answer that question … I feel that everyone is talking nonsense"