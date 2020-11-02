Coronavirus: The frontline workers left to keep Hong Kong safe without adequate protection against deadly infection

Security guard Maggie Cheng disinfects the entrance of the residential building where she works during her 12-hour shift.

The 62-year-old said her company only required her to sanitise the doormat for people to step on before entering, but she went further and cleaned the entire area to protect residents against the deadly coronavirus.

Cheng, a security guard for more than 10 years, said the outbreak had increased her workload, and made her more aware of hygiene.

As her company had run out of masks amid a citywide shortage, she used her own.

She said the virus did not scare her, as long as she maintained good hygiene at her workplace.

"There is no point in worrying. This is what I do to make a living. I can't stay at home just because I'm scared," she said.

The city's more than 325,000 security guards, along with cleaners, and public transport employees, have been working on the front line amid the spread of the highly infectious disease.

The nature of their work makes them highly vulnerable, especially as many of them are elderly.

More than 40,000 people have been infected by the disease, and over 900 have died during the epidemic, which has been labelled a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

Locally, the virus has infected 36 people and killed one, and despite the risk of being exposed, many frontline workers are not equipped with proper protective gear.

Street cleaner Ng, 69, wears a damp surgical mask while sweeping the streets in Aberdeen.

Asking to be identified by only her surname, Ng said her night shift from 5pm to 11pm had not changed, but her company did not give her any protective equipment, or guidelines on how to deal with the outbreak.

She said she had only recently begun wearing a mask, but did so sparingly.