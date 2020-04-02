Coronavirus: Hong Kong faces escalated medical strike despite government move to expand border closures

Hong Kong's embattled leader has buckled under intense public and political pressure to announce a further closure of the city's borders with mainland China to keep out the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, but still stopping short of the total shutdown demanded by public hospital workers who vowed to escalate a strike they began on Monday.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Monday said all border crossings would be closed, except for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, Shenzhen Bay Port and the international airport, even as the city confirmed its first case of human-to-human coronavirus infection.

The Centre for Health Protection said the city's 15th case, confirmed on Sunday night to be the mother of a 39-year-old coronavirus patient from Whampoa Garden in Hung Hom, had been infected through close contact with her son.

The 72-year-old woman had not travelled in the 14 days before she fell ill and was quarantined at the Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village.

Appearing at a media briefing without wearing a face mask this time, Lam said major land crossings at Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau would be closed at midnight, along with the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal - the three accounted for about 60 per cent of cross-border passenger traffic in 2018.

The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, with far lower traffic in comparison, would remain open.

"These measures are consistent with the initiatives rolled out earlier," Lam said, referring to her previous decision to close six smaller border crossings that accounted for about 7 per cent of passenger traffic in 2018. "They are completely irrelevant to the strike."

Lam stuck to her guns that large numbers of Hongkongers themselves still needed to cross the border, and barring all mainlanders from entering would be discriminatory.

"When it comes to infection control, when it comes to a virus, there is no boundary, so you cannot differentiate that people of a certain race, of a certain nationality... are more prone to infection than other people, we have to treat them equally," she said.