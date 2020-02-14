Coronavirus: Hong Kong government to extend school closures until March 16, and keep civil servants at home for another week

Hong Kong schools will remain closed until March 16 at the earliest and an important exam for primary school pupils has been cancelled, the education minister said on Thursday, as the city battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The government also announced that civil servants would continue to work from home for another week, meaning most of its 176,000 staff would be out of the office until Feb 23.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said there had been little choice but to extend the suspension of classes for two extra weeks at the city's kindergartens, primary and secondary schools.

The Primary Six exam for secondary school placements was also cancelled, while kindergartens would receive a special subsidy to help with cleaning costs, Yeung added.

"We all know that in view of the epidemic, it is not really safe now to resume classes, that's why we have to suspend classes," he said.

"We will continue to take into account the professional advice from health experts, readiness of schools, as well as the supply of epidemic preventive materials in the community in making further assessment and deciding the exact day of class resumption."

Classes were first suspended in January, with an extension of the Lunar New Year holiday, and pupils were tentatively scheduled to return to school on Feb 17. The Education Bureau later extended that to March 2.

Government employees were originally advised to stay away from the office between Jan 29 and Feb 2, but the government then pushed that back to Feb 16.

As of Wednesday evening, Hong Kong had 50 confirmed cases of the virus, which causes the disease now officially known as Covid-19, and one related fatality.

"In view of the latest situation, the special work arrangement for government departments will be extended until Feb 23 to reduce social contacts and the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community," a government spokesman said.

"The government will review the situation before then."

Similar advice is likely to be adopted in the private sector, where many workers have already been told to stay at home.