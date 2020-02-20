Coronavirus: Hong Kong lawmakers slam top ministers as 'incompetent' and slow to react to public health crisis

Hong Kong lawmakers from across the political divide slammed top ministers as "incompetent" and "slow to react to the novel coronavirus epidemic" at a special Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday.
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung and Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee, alongside 11 other top officials, faced three hours of grilling from lawmakers in the first meeting since January 16.
Some 62 patients in the city have been diagnosed with the virus, which causes the disease known as Covid-19, while two people have died.
The meeting was called after two lawmakers from opposing camps - pan-democrat Kwok Ka-ki from the Civic Party and Alice Mak Mei-kuen of the pro-Beijing Federation of Trade Unions - submitted two urgent questions to Legco president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen.
While Kwok and Mak's questions concerned the public medical sector's stock of protective gear for frontline health care staff and the availability of quarantine facilities, lawmakers took the chance to vent their frustrations with the government's handling of the crisis.
Mak said officials had failed to instil confidence in the public.
"The public is panic buying rice and toilet paper, and an official from another city said we were idiots," Mak said.
"But is it that members of the public are idiots? Or is our government incompetent?"
She was referring to comments made by Singaporean trade and industry minister Chan Chun Sing, who was heard saying in a leaked recording that those engaged in panic buying were "behaving like idiots".
