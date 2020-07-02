Coronavirus: Hongkongers in panic buying of rice, toilet paper and essentials as government stays mum on impending quarantine measures

Read also

Locally, there were three more cases of infection, raising the total to 24, as leading microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung declared the city to be in the throes of a community outbreak.

One case was a 55-year-old Hong Kong woman, the wife of a man confirmed as infected a day earlier, Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable diseases branch of the Centre for Health Protection, told a press conference.

The infected couple were in Japan between Jan 28 and Feb 1. The two other cases did not travel in the 14 days before they fell ill.

One is a 65-year-old woman admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin in a serious condition. A resident of Shek Mun Estate in the district, she had underlying illnesses and developed fever and cough on Jan 28. She visited a private doctor on Jan 29 and Feb 1, and was sent to hospital on Feb 5.

The other case is a 63-year-old woman, who started to cough on Jan 26 and visited a private doctor on Feb 5, when she was referred to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. She was reported to be in a stable condition.

At the daily briefing, Chuang said there were at least six family clusters of infected patients. "That means that transmission of the virus within a family is very high," she added.

Panic buying has set in for Hongkongers. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Chuang said six of the confirmed cases were possibly infected locally. "The ratio is getting higher. We are worried the local spread will get more serious," she said.

Earlier in the day, Professor Yuen of the University of Hong Kong noted that nearly a third of the cases had no travel history related to the coronavirus. "The local transmission chain has begun, and if we do nothing to control it, Hong Kong will become like some mainland city that has suffered lots of cases," he warned.

Yuen added that all measures must be taken to break the chain of a local spread, noting that transmission of the virus had proved to be very efficient, similar to seasonal flu.

"Many people blamed me earlier for exaggerating the situation previously, but what I said was based on scientific facts," he said.

"Once we have a bigger outbreak, even if you do not close the border, the city will be isolated [by others]. It would be too late then."