Coronavirus: Lam letter lets foreign consuls know flight bans, restrictions on Hong Kong residents would be 'unjustified'

Hong Kong's leader has urged foreign consuls to tell their governments the city has adopted a strong strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak, and that drastic measures to ban residents from entering countries overseas would be "unjustified and unwarranted".
In a letter dated Sunday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor also explained to the heads of diplomatic missions in the city the measures her administration had taken to combat the disease.
More than 20,600 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded around the world, including over 20,400 in mainland China, with more than 400 deaths. There were also 18 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, which recorded its first death from the virus on Tuesday.
The letter was revealed on Tuesday, a day after Lam told a press conference she had met a group of consuls on Sunday because various foreign governments had adopted restrictions on travellers arriving from China.
"We arranged the meeting to prevent more foreign governments from rolling out policies that affect Hongkongers, because they don't understand the work we have done," she said on Monday.
In the letter, Lam explained that Hong Kong enjoyed extremely good health indicators thanks to the city's excellent public and private medical system.
"Our robust public health system has been built up over the years, improved and strengthened with experiences gained in coping with major disease outbreak," she wrote.
Lam also explained that since the epidemic broke out, health surveillance had been stepped up, the flow of people between mainland China and Hong Kong had been reduced, exit screening at the airport was implemented and several border checkpoints had been closed.
"I wish to put beyond doubt that the [Hong Kong] government's efforts are guided by public health consideration … we will not hesitate to introduce more measures when necessary," she pledged. "With the above measures, I sincerely hope that you will bring home the message that Hong Kong has in place a robust, multifaceted and well-tested system to tackle the new infection." As the new coronavirus has spread to Southeast Asia and Europe, Chinese carriers are finding it increasingly difficult to fly internationally. Countries such as Vietnam and Italy imposed outright bans on flights from China while others including the United States, Singapore and Australia placed restrictions on citizens coming from the mainland. Vietnam has since lifted its ban on carriers flying from Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan, though it remains in place for flights from the mainland. Of such bans, Lam wrote: "Suspending air passenger services to Hong Kong or drastic measures such as restrictions against entry of Hong Kong residents are, in our view, unjustified and unwarranted." She also promised that her government would do its utmost to safeguard public health and ensure that Hong Kong remained an international city and aviation hub. A spokesman for the US consulate said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the discussion at the briefing. The Post also contacted the British, French and Italian consulates for comment. For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.