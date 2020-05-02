Coronavirus: Lam letter lets foreign consuls know flight bans, restrictions on Hong Kong residents would be 'unjustified'

Hong Kong's leader has urged foreign consuls to tell their governments the city has adopted a strong strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak, and that drastic measures to ban residents from entering countries overseas would be "unjustified and unwarranted".

In a letter dated Sunday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor also explained to the heads of diplomatic missions in the city the measures her administration had taken to combat the disease.

More than 20,600 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded around the world, including over 20,400 in mainland China, with more than 400 deaths. There were also 18 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, which recorded its first death from the virus on Tuesday.

The letter was revealed on Tuesday, a day after Lam told a press conference she had met a group of consuls on Sunday because various foreign governments had adopted restrictions on travellers arriving from China.

"We arranged the meeting to prevent more foreign governments from rolling out policies that affect Hongkongers, because they don't understand the work we have done," she said on Monday.

In the letter, Lam explained that Hong Kong enjoyed extremely good health indicators thanks to the city's excellent public and private medical system.

"Our robust public health system has been built up over the years, improved and strengthened with experiences gained in coping with major disease outbreak," she wrote.

Lam also explained that since the epidemic broke out, health surveillance had been stepped up, the flow of people between mainland China and Hong Kong had been reduced, exit screening at the airport was implemented and several border checkpoints had been closed.