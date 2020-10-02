Coronavirus: Not just China, travellers also avoiding Singapore and Japan

British banker Jamie Wong, 34, was planning to spend some time in his company's Singapore office next week, as he was heading to the city state to attend his brother-in-law's wedding.

But he was told he would have to work from home since his last port of call was Hong Kong. He also had to cancel a trip to Taiwan because the government there would have quarantined him for 14 days.

While Japan has no such orders for travellers from Hong Kong, Wong called off a trip to Tokyo scheduled for early March because of the rising cases of coronavirus infections there.

"I don't really want to get infected," said Wong, although he added he would be heading to Malaysia on a trip in April as planned. "Hopefully, the outbreak will die down by then."

Wong is among an increasing number of travellers putting a halt to their holiday and work trips to Singapore and a few other Asian countries, due to the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan and has since spread to more than 20 locations.

On Friday, Singapore raised its alert level from yellow to orange because community transmission was occurring.

The city state found four cases of people diagnosed with the virus who had no links to other patients and who had not recently travelled to China.

Wong said he would have skipped the wedding in Singapore if it were not a family event.

Since the infections were announced on Dec 31, 2019, the coronavirus has infected more than 34,000 people worldwide and killed over 700. While at least 1,500 patients have recovered, cases are increasing globally, with Japan, Singapore and Thailand registering the highest number of cases outside China.

More than 50 airlines have cancelled or suspended flights to mainland China, with some also giving Hong Kong a miss.