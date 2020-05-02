Coronavirus: Officers join inmates at Hong Kong's prison mask factory

Lo Wu Correctional Institution, where mask production has hit 90,000 a day.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Christy Leung
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong prison chiefs have recruited 60 correctional workers to join inmates making face masks behind bars, to boost production to 90,000 a day as the deadly coronavirus outbreak stretches supplies.

The new production level exceeded the daily target of 70,000 previously announced by the Correctional Services Department, which let female inmates at Lo Wu Correctional Institution volunteer to make face masks around the clock from Monday. Before that, they made 45,000 masks a day.

A prison source with knowledge of the production said on Tuesday a few inmates had raised their hands for the job, and that not everyone held at the prison was fit for the job, as workers need to be in good health. The insider said the department had recently invited staff to volunteer, and so far about 60 were willing to help in their spare time.

"Both genders are welcome. The volunteers will take the 4pm-midnight shift daily and learn on the job," the source said, adding that the extra production would be for government use.

"The entire supply is for the Government Logistics Department (GLD) and it is up to officials to decide who can use the masks."

The GLD - which is required to maintain a stock of 10 million masks - said previously that it got an average of 1.1 million of the coverings a month from the prison authority, issuing them to different government departments.

The prison authority plans to build an extra factory within a month to further boost production to up to 140,000 per day.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hong Kong confirmed two more cases of the deadly new coronavirus, just hours after a 39-year-old man became the first to die in the city after being infected. It took the total number of cases in the city to 17.

On the same day, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor ordered officials to take the lead and not wear masks, to save stocks for medical workers.

Shiu Ka-chun, who represents the social work sector in the legislature, criticised the government, saying it was shifting the responsibility of solving mask supply to prisoners.

The lawmaker, who spent five months in prison this year over his role in 2014's pro-democracy Occupy movement, also accused officials of relying on inmates volunteering because they are too scared to refuse.

But the prison source said the inmates took the extra task of their own free will, and had signed a contract.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus Hong Kong Outbreaks and Epidemics Prison china

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection? Experts weigh in on this and other questions
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection?
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
'Nobody accuses a clown of being sponsored': Nas Daily
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES