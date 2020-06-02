Coronavirus outbreak: Fear of the unknown

PROLIFERATION OF A CONTAGIOUS DISEASE STILL FALLS BEHIND THE SPEED AT WHICH ITS PREJUDICE SPREADS.

It looks like it has become a new norm in Malaysia since the outbreak of the contagious coronavirus in China and around the world, with increasing numbers of confirmed cases including fatalities.

I attended church service last week, like I do on most Sundays, where I always extend my hand to greet church members but recently, I was surprised when someone refused to return the gesture.

He didn't explain why but offered me the Salam Malaysia greeting, of his hand on the chest. For a moment, I thought Visit Malaysia 2020 was in full swing in my church.

But I soon got the message. My pastor later went up to the pulpit and reminded his congregation not to be offended if touching hands had to be temporarily stopped with the spectre of the virus looming large.

That's not all! Banks have been sending me notices of their annual Chinese New Year open houses being postponed. And there I thought banks were still doing better than other businesses.

A relative from Singapore cancelled her trip to Kuala Lumpur because of the virus. I was about to grumble about the debilitating Singapore attitude of "kiasi" (the Hokkien word for fear of death or being overly concerned) until I realised she had good reason, being over 80 years old.

But I am finding it harder to fathom wearing face masks in Malaysia. Kuala Lumpur isn't exactly a crowded city compared to Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo and many major cities in China.

There is hardly any physical contact, and even in the MRT it's not packed like sardines in a sweaty, claustrophobic situation with strangers pressed against each other.

I would be very worried if placed in such proximity but I haven't experienced such situations in our MRT, not even during peak hours.